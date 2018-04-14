Bethel hosts Take Back The Night event for Sexual Assault Awareness Month





MCKENZIE, Tenn. — Bringing awareness to April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month, Bethel University will hold a Take Back The Night event on Tuesday, April 17 at 9 p.m. in

the Rosemary and Harry Crisp II Arena.

The event is presented by Bethel University’s Prevention Services and Housing Department with sponsorship support from Wo/Men’s Resources and Rape Assistance Program.

Special guest speaker will be Amanda Blaugher, Assistant Director of Residence Life at Penn State Harrisburg, who shares her own personal survivor story and who advocates for survivors while supporting innovative awareness programs for her campus.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information about Bethel University’s Take Back the Night event, contact Rachael Brooks at brooksra@bethelu.edu or at 731-352- 4246.