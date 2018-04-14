Candlelight vigil brings awareness to child abuse





Brownsville, Tenn — The Brownsville community came together Saturday to light a candle for anyone who may have suffered or is suffering from child abuse.

Event organizers say recent child abuse cases across the nation have touched them in a way that made them feel like they had to take a stand. Representatives say even though they highlighted extreme cases happening across the country, they wanted to remind people that child abuse is happening in their own backyard.

“Children sometimes don’t know how to express what’s going on and we have to be the facilitator to let them know, listen, whatever you’re going through in school, whatever you’re going through in the homes, come talk to me about it,” Lead Organizer, Clifton Smith said. “Whatever you’re facing, its ok to tell me,”

Representatives say approximately five kids die everyday from child abuse.

If you or someone you know needs help or someone to talk to visit the Exchange Club Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse website. There are several locations across west Tennessee, as well as numbers to call if you’re in need.