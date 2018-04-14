Cooler Start To The Week





Weather Update – 10:51 p.m. – Saturday

Showers ahead of the slow moving cold front will stay mainly east of the Tennessee River overnight as it finally pushes through. Winds from the west will bring in the cooler air along with breezy conditions for Sunday. Expect a few scattered showers mainly before 1 a.m. before we do dry out. Clouds will linger around though making for a mostly cloudy day tomorrow.

Tomorrow:

Seasonably cooler temperatures tomorrow with highs 20 degrees below average. Winds will also be picking up, with gusts of up to 25 mph at times possible. Although we will stay mostly dry tomorrow, we can still see a few areas of light spotty drizzle further north due to the cyclonic system to our north moving further east. Unfortunately moisture wrapped around that low pressure system will keep us mostly cloudy for the the day.

A surface high moves in by Monday meaning clouds will decrease later that night. Conditions will still be cool but warmer with highs around the mid to upper 50s, then back to the mid-70s by Tuesday. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

