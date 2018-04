Fiery multi-vehicle wreck near city of Savannah





HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn — Hardin county officials confirm a two-vehicle wreck, ended with one of the cars involved on fire.

A viewer sent WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News a photo of the scene from 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Hardin County EMA Director Melvin Martin said it happened on a highway about three miles east of Savannah.

Although one vehicle caught fire, there were no injuries reported.