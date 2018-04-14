Law enforcement finds baby abandoned and mother tied up





HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — A neighborhood watch sign can be seen at the end of Currie Road in Haywood County; a rural road where all you can hear is the quiet sounds of nature. This is an area where it’s hard to believe the Madison County Sheriff’s Department says a crime occurred late Friday night.

“An abandoned car was found. The only occupant was a baby that was asleep in the backseat,” said Tom Mapes, Public Information Officer with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Haywood County Sheriff’s Department representatives say the abandoned car was found on a dead end road in Brownsville. The baby’s mother, they say, was found partially tied up in a field just a few yards away.

“She is believed to have been taken from her residence right here in Madison County,” Mapes said.

Haywood County representatives say the woman was also found with boxers over her head. Madison County deputies say they do not have a motive or a suspect at this time.

“So the Madison County Sheriff’s Office is certainly investigating this case and, as soon as we have more information,” said Mapes, “we’ll get it to you.”

Mapes did say that both the woman and her baby were both found to be unharmed.

Mapes also says he hopes to have more information on this incident come Monday morning.

If you know anything about this case, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office urges you to call them immediately at 731-423-6000.