The men of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity is holding a men’s fellowship

JACKSON, Tenn. — The men of Omega Psi Phi say they are holding a workshop Saturday, April 21 at East End Elementary School in Humboldt.

Organizers say they want to teach me of all ages the qualities of Manhood.

There will be several workshops available and a computer lab for submitting job and college application.