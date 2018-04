Pet of the Week: Meet Kenny





JACKSON, Tenn. — Kenny is a Staffordshire Terrier who is around three-years-old. He is potty and kennel trained but would rather not be kenneled.

He was saved from Memphis Animal Shelter at the last minute. He is heart worm positive and will be starting treatment for that soon.

He is up to date on vaccines and is neutered and chipped.

With the right introduction he does just fine with other dogs. He is learning to play and just over all relax.