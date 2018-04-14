Runners hit the pavement for Cowboy Canter 5K





JACKSON, Tenn — Runners in downtown Jackson braved the rain and laced up their sneakers for the Cowboy Canter 5K, hosted by Redemption Road Rescue.

The race offered a 5K and 1 mile walk. The proceeds will go to support Redemption Road Rescue and the farm animals they take in. Funds will also provide assistance to a recent animal rescue in west Tennessee.

The director of Redemption Road, Lori Collins, explained the responsibility of rescuing animals.

“Redemption Road Rescue took all of the farm animals that were on the property and Redemption Road Rescue is a hundred percent responsible for all the financial care of these animals and it is probably going to cost us close to eight thousand dollars or more,” Collins said.

Collins said she’s grateful for those who braved the rain to support a great cause.