Severe Weather Threat For Saturday





Weather Update – 4:42 a.m. – Saturday

A Tornado Watch has been issued for Fayette and Hardeman counties through 6 a.m. Saturday. A Tornado Watch means that conditions are favorable for thunderstorms producing tornadoes, but does not guarantee they’ll form. Hail and strong winds are also possible, but in this case any tornadoes that form will likely form along the incoming squall line of thunderstorms and be rain-wrapped.

A Flash Flood Watch is also in effect for all of West Tennessee from tonight through Saturday. A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation! Excessive rainfall, up to 2 inches an hour will be possible. Urban areas, low lands adjacent to rivers and streams, and low water crossings will be the most vulnerable to the heavy downpours. You should be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued.

SATURDAY MORNING

Showers and thunderstorms will move through West Tennessee beyond sunrise Saturday morning. The potential for a second round of thunderstorms is looking less likely. Should that second round take place, the threat for severe weather will shift east slowly from the later morning through the early afternoon before crossing the Tennessee River Saturday afternoon.

In terms of rainfall, we’re expecting most of West Tennessee to get between 2″ and 4″ so a Flash Flood Watch has been issued for all of West Tennessee from tonight through tomorrow night. Temperatures will get colder on Sunday with highs only in the upper 40s and lower 50s! Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates!

