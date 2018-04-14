U.S. Senate candidate Phil Bredesen makes a stop through west Tennessee





JACKSON, Tenn — Former Governor and Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Phil Bredesen made a stop in west Tennessee Saturday.

He’s making stops throughout the state to find out what is important to Tennesseans and to listen to their needs, concerns and issues. Bredesen spoke about topics such as economic development, agriculture, and broadband in rural areas. Bredesen says he heard from community members of several political parties.

“They weren’t democratic or republican voices, these were just mostly mayors who live in these communities and they see these people on the street everyday,” Former Governor, Phil Bredesen said. “I think they’ve got a very good idea about what is going on in their communities and what is actually needed there and that is the kind of information that I need to have if I am going to make a good senator,”

Tennessee’s former governor said he finds it helpful to talk to people directly. Bredesen is facing several other contenders running for the U.S. Senate seat, being vacated by Senator Bob Corker.