Colder Into Monday Morning





Weather Update – 5:50 p.m. – Sunday

A much colder night ahead with skies becoming mostly clear Monday morning. Lows will drop into the lower 30’s with isolated areas dropping to around 32 degrees. West northwest winds will keep most of the frost away, but the windchill will having it feeling more like the mid 20’s. Highs on Monday will only be in the mid 50’s at best with mostly sunny skies. Much warmer on Tuesday with highs in the lower 70’s.

