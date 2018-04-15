Henry County residents paint for a purpose





HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — People of all ages came together for a paint party in Henry County Sunday to bring their creative side to life.

“Well everybody starts with a blank canvas and, in about an hour and a half to two hours, we have a finished masterpiece,” said Melinda Reid, teacher of mobile paint parties.

Artist may have had different skill levels, but they were all there for one reason.

“You don’t have to be a great painter. I’m not. I can follow instructions, and I’ve learned a lot along the way, and so I feel like having fun while your raising money is a good thing,” said Elizabeth Craig, team captain for Relay For Life.

This party was hosted by Henry County Relay For Life; all proceeds going towards the fight against cancer.

“Some is brought back to the community for helping people with rides, helping people with wigs, helping people with information,” Craig said, “but the bulk of our money is for research.”

Event attendees are painting a church, using their own personal touch.

“Tell me your inspiration,” said WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Reporter Amanda Gerry.

“Just whatever my paintbrush does,” laughed event attendee, Joyce Bass.

“I love the peaceful serene look so, I will hang it,” said event attendee, Lana Joyner.

Even if some were unimpressed with their artistic abilities, everyone left accomplished.

“We are finding cures for different types of cancer,” Craig said, “and we feel like we’re a big part of that.”

Event organizers say they raised more than 400 dollars from Sunday’s event. They say last year, Henry County Relay For Life, in total, raised almost 100 thousand dollars for the fight against cancer.

Representatives say the actual Relay For L ife will be taking place on June 8th at the Henry County Fairgrounds.