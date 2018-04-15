Jackson police investigate deadly shooting at local gas station





JACKSON, Tenn — Jackson police are investigating a fatal shooting at the Marathon gas station in North Jackson.

Officers responded to the scene around 9:45 p.m. Sunday night. One male victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Several law enforcement officers and first responders were on the scene investigating.

The incident is under investigation. Police have not released any information regarding a possible suspect.

You can visit reporter Brittany Hardaway’s Facebook for a live video report, while investigators were still on the scene.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News on-air and online for the latest.