Road work on I-40 causes traffic delays; crews work on improvement projects





JACKSON, Tenn — Road work continues across the hub city and Madison county.

Tennessee Department of Transportation crews have been working over the weekend, especially on I-40 and the bypass closing a few lanes of traffic. Traffic on I-40 was backed up for miles as crews continued to work on improvement projects on the highway. One lane was closed from mile marker 79 to 81 as the widening of I-40 continues.

Commuters within and outside of the city should take alternate routes if they want to try and avoid the backup.

“Well I wish it would go faster, but you know I think it takes a lot of time to do it,” Beech Bluff Resident, Julie Fleming said. “I think they’re doing a good job as far as keeping traffic moving the best they could,”

There are other closures to be mindful of for next weekend as well, there will be detours on I-40 headed east and westbound towards Exit 80.