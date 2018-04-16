Cornelius Seante’ Hurt

On April 6, 2018 Cornelius Seante’ Hurt (Pooh) was called home to be with the Lord. He was born in Jackson, TN to Jessica Bufford and Terry Hurt on April 23, 1988.Funeral Services will be on Saturday, April 14, 2018 at 1:00 PM at First Baptist Church located at 401 Gibson Rd in Trenton TN. He professed a life in Christ at an early age and joined First Baptist Church.

He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Jessica (Chris) Bufford; father, Terry Hurt; children, Angel Desneon Pack, Cornelius Damonte’ Easley, Myracle Unique Gooch, Arjai Janaee Woods and Korion Jase Warren; his siblings, Jarricus Damonte’ Hurt, Javaris Rashun Hurt, Jaquan Desmond Grimes, Montroyous Maurice Grimes, Matthew Hurt Cherry (Taye) Hudson, Destiny Rean Bufford, Christopher Wayne Miller and Demone’ Caprice Bufford; his granddad, Jessie Cornelius Easley Jr.; aunts, Angela (Carl) Roberson and Mary Frances Hurt; uncles, Johnny (Charlene) Hurt and Shawn Easley; great uncle, Marshell Easley Sr. a host of great aunts , uncles, friends and cousins; and a second mom Brenita Mitchell whom he loved dearly.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Willie Mai Easley, Gladys Hurt and Kurtis Hurt; and his great grandparents, Katie Mai Easley and Jessie Easley Sr.

Baskerville Funeral Home of Humboldt, TN is in charge of arrangements.