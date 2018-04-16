Customer says victim of deadly shooting was ‘a regular at the store’





JACKSON, Tenn. — Police are continuing to investigate a deadly Sunday night shooting at a gas station in north Jackson.

It happened around 9:45 p.m. Sunday at the Marathon gas station on North Highland Avenue.

We’re told the male victim died at the scene. A customer told us the victim was a regular customer at the store.

The owner also showed WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News surveillance video of the shooting. He says he turned the video over to police and declined to allow us to film it.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Jackson police did not release any information about a possible suspect.