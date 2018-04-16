Dashcam video shows intensity of house fire that left two firefighters injured

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn.–Dash cam video from the Gibson County Fire Department shows a Friday night house fire that injured two firefighters.

The Gibson County Fire Department responded to the fire on McMurry Road in Trenton, Friday night before this weekend’s storms.

The video shows the fire and the affects of high wind gusts, including heavy smoke and part of the roof of the home falling.

Initial reports indicated someone may have been inside, however investigators say no one was at home.

Officials said the injured firefighters were treated at the scene by Gibson County EMS and released.