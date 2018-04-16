Ellen Loretta Kirkendoll

Services for Ellen Loretta Kirkendoll, 61, will be held Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at 2:00 pm at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery near Skullbone, Tennessee on State Hwy 105. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 17, 2018 from 5:00 pm until 8:00pm and Wednesday, April 18, 2018 from 12 noon until service time. Mrs. Kirkendoll, a homemaker and was President of the VFW Post 4939 Auxiliary, died Friday, April 13, 2018 at Henry County Medical Center in Paris. She was born on August 17, 1956 in Holly Leaf, Tennessee to E.G. and Birdie Thornel Lamb. She was once a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) and a member of VFW Post 4939 in McKenzie. She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters Shirley Lamb and Bobby Jo Lamb.

Survivors include her husband of 19 years Billy Kirkendoll of McKenzie, a daughter Lena (Shane) Wilkerson of Palmersville, TN, two sons Kelly (Aundie) Pounds of Beech Bluff, TN, Jamie (Samantha) Pounds of North Carolina, a brother Leonard (Sylvia) Lamb of Greenfield, TN, four grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.

The family has asked to please consider making memorials in lieu of flowers to be made in memory of Mrs. Ellen’s name to the VFW Children’s Christmas Fund.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.