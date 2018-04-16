Frost Advisory Issued for Parts of West Tennessee





Weather Update – 4:15 p.m. – Monday

A Frost Advisory has been issued for several counties in West Tennessee near the Tennessee River and portions of northwest Tennessee from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. Tuesday. This includes Benton, Carroll, Decatur, Gibson, Hardin, Henderson, Henry, Lake, Obion, and Weakley counties. A Frost Advisory means that widespread frost is expected. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.

TONIGHT

Temperatures will drop to the lower and middle 30s by sunrise so it’s not time to put those plants in just yet! We need light winds to form frost overnight and it looks like we’ll have just that.

Thankfully, tomorrow will be much warmer! Highs will be in the lower 70s Tuesday afternoon with mostly clear skies and only a few clouds late in the morning and early afternoon. We’ll be able to stay dry throughout the day but there’s a slight chance for rain on Wednesday when a cold front comes through. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates…

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com