Gradually Decreasing Clouds And Cold





Weather Update:

It’ll remain mostly cloudy, cold and breezy today. Air temps are starting off in the middle to lower 30s. Although with the wind blowing at 10 -20 mph from the northwest today, it feels a whole lot colder. Dress warmly! Clouds will gradually decrease this afternoon with time as high pressure and drier air breaks down an inversion later this afternoon. That will allow temps to fall into the middle to lower 30s overnight, however the difference will be the development of patchy frost due to calm winds overnight. We will start to warm on Tuesday ahead of another cold front which will only bring clouds, and perhaps a few sprinkles Wednesday. I’ll be back later this morning with another check of the full forecast!



