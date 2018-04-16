Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day is this weekend





JACKSON, Tenn. — The city of Jackson is preparing for Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 21, at 112 Union Avenue behind the Farmer’s Market in downtown Jackson.

This is a free opportunity to get rid of anything from pesticides to paint thinner.

For more information including a full list of what items will be accepted, visit jacksonstormwater.com or call the City of Jackson Health and Sanitation Department at 731-425-8545.