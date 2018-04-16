Janet Evans Brazelton





Mrs. Janet Evans Brazelton, age 84, of Paris, Tennessee passed away on Friday, April 13, 2018 at the Methodist LeBonheur Germantown Hospital. Her funeral service will be 1:00 P.M. Monday, April 16, 2018 at First Presbyterian Church of Paris with Pastors Carol Wade and Arthur Lodge officiating. Burial will follow the service in Hillcrest Memorial Park. Grandsons are named as pallbearers. Visitation is scheduled at the church after 11:00 A.M. until time of service on Monday.

Janet Brazelton was born December 18, 1933 in Tupelo, Mississippi to the late William Edgar Evans and the late Annie Belle Burress Evans. She married Danny D. Brazelton, Sr. on September 1, 1951 and he survives in Paris, Tennessee. Janet is also survived by her daughters: Jenny (Tommy) Shuler of Sardis, Mississippi, Gay (Ted) Gore of Puryear, Jill (Russell Johnson) McDonald of Copper Hill, Tennessee; sons: Ed (Denise) Brazelton of Springville, Danny (Terrie) Brazelton, Jr. of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee; grandchildren: Ben (Britney) Shuler, Rachel (David) Thorn, Joshua Brazelton, Patrick (Allison) Brazelton, Nicholas Brazelton, Nicole McDonald, Duncan McDonald, Ian McDonald, Aubrey (Mike) Gilbert, Ashley (Aaron) Jones, Daniel (Leslie) Brazelton, Lindsay Brazelton, Ariel (Oscar) Nunez, Buck Gore, Lee Gore, and Cale Gore;and sixteen great-grandchildren. Besides her parents, Janet is preceded by her sisters: Joan Savery and Judy Parsons.

Mrs. Brazelton was a longtime active member of First Presbyterian Church in Paris. She and her husband were short term missionaries for Marion Medical Missions in Malawi, Africa. She worked and retired from Paris Special School District as a Speech Pathologist.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donations be made to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Marion Medical Missions, 1412 Shawnee Drive, Marion, IL 62959