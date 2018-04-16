Judith V. Eddelman





Mrs. Judith V. Eddelman, age 81, of Springville, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, April 12, 2018 at her residence. A private family memorial will be held at a later date.

Mrs. Eddelman was born April 3, 1937 in Noblesville, Indiana to the late George F. Verplank and the late Mary Shanks Verplank. She married Alfred “Big Al” Eddelman on June 9, 1956 and he preceded her in death on November 18, 2012. Judith is survived by her daughters: Lucinda (Anthony) Cawley of Englewood, Florida and Kimberly (Frank) Martino of Springville, Tennessee; grandchildren: Patrick Douglas Martino, Anna Marie Martino, Danathy G. Cawley, Korigan M. Cawley, and Ashley C. Hathaway; five great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and other family members.

Mrs. Eddelman was a Quaker by faith. She enjoyed cross stitching, reading, cooking, and collecting Hallmark ornaments. Judith was an avid woodworker, undertaking many projects for her home and was also a nature lover who fed and watched birds, along with deer and other wildlife.