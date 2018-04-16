Kathleen Ann Talerico

Kathleen Ann Talerico, age 65, of Hollow Rock, TN is in the care of Medina Funeral Home. Cremation services are being performed.

Ms. Talerico was born March 12, 1953 in Bridgeview, IL and departed this life peacefully March 14, 2018 in Jackson, TN. She was employed by Ameritech and received her High School Diploma Class of 1961. She was preceded in death by her parents; Lewis and Evelyn Talerico. Ms. Talerico is survived by her siblings; Nancy, Robert and James Talerico along with many cousin, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. Online registry at MedinaFuneralHome.com