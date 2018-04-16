Local pastors, city councilman hold prayer after deadly weekend shooting





JACKSON, Tenn. — Local pastors and a Jackson city councilman are coming together to pray.

City Councilman Johnny Dodd hosted a prayer Monday afternoon after Sunday’s shooting.

Dodd said the group wanted to pray for the city of Jackson and the youth in the community to end gun violence.

Dodd says he sends his condolences to the Minter family and has a message for the suspect and others in the city.

“To the person that did it, please, I mean, turn yourself in,” Dodd said. “Just stop the killing. I just want to ask our young people, our young men, to stop the killing.”

Pastors and Dodd prayed for the city, schools and community members.

Dodd says he plans to continue to pray for the city of Jackson.