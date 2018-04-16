Mable Lou Wilson

Mable Lou Wilson, 77, of Dyersburg, TN, passed away on Saturday, April 14, 2018 at Dyersburg Healthcare.

She was born on April 28, 1940, in Linden, TN, to the late James Forest McCutcheon and the late Edith Irma Ray McCutcheon. Mable was a retired welder at Heckethorn Manufacturing and was a volunteer for the Salvation Army.

Services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 18, 2018 in the chapel of Dyersburg Funeral Home with Bro. Billy Brooks officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery.

The family will receive visitors from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 17, 2018 at Dyersburg Funeral Home.

Survivors include her daughter, Kim Hill (Sandy) of Newbern; a son, Jim Wilson (Katie) of Dyersburg; a twin sister, Graple Henson of Nashville and a sister, Carolyn Hunt of Pennsylvania; two brothers, Jerry McCutcheon of Arizona and Gene McCutcheon of Texas; two grandchildren, Chelsea Wilson (Marcus Martin) of Dyersburg and Kevin Hill (Whitney) of Newbern; three great-grandchildren, Jase Martin, Parker Hill and Kennedy Hill; and her companion, Bob Jenkins of Dyersburg.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Wayne Wilson.

Pallbearers will be Marcus Martin, Steve Bobbett, Kevin Hill, Marty Blalock, David Peevyhouse and Mark Wilson.