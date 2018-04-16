Madison co. commissioners talk budgeting, courthouse security, and jail expansion





MADISON COUNTY, Tenn — The Madison County Board of Commissioners met Monday night as they prepare for a new fiscal year.

County commissioners are working hard to create a balanced budget for the next fiscal year, as well as addressing new and old business.

Madison County commissioners are going through the budget process before the 2018-19 fiscal year begins, by determining the needs of each department in the county.

“Just like you do at home with your own budget, you sit down and decide what you can do and what you can’t do,” County Commissioner, Gerry Neese said. “And then there are going to be some things that are going to be left out.”

After having a tough battle last year with the city vs. county lawsuit over $12 million in sales tax revenue, commissioners have that bump in the road squared away.

“Property tax was raised to take care of that,” Neese said.

During Monday’s meeting, commissioners shifted gears to discuss security at the courthouse.

“You’ve been able to enter anywhere in the courthouse that you wanted to at the east and the west ends and the downstairs, but you’re not going to be able to do that anymore,” Neese explained.

Commissioners approved funding from this year’s budget to purchase x-ray machines to increase safety measures. “Probably the public is not going to like for awhile until they get used to it,” Neese said.

Another hot topic on the agenda, the possible expansion at the Madison County jail. The expansion is not sitting well with some commissioners.

“A matter this great and especially when you talking about $30 million, I feel should have citizen voters input,” County Commissioner, Claudell Brown said.

Commissioner Brown motioned to suspend the rules during the meeting to address the idea of adding a referendum to the August election, which would allow citizens to have a voice and vote on it.

“I will not be totally happy until the citizens are heard because they pay the bills,” Brown said.

Brown’s motion was voted down 14 to 7 by commissioners, with 1 abstention.

County leaders hope to have a tentative budget adopted by June. The next county commission meeting will be held May 16.