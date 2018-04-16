Mugshots : Madison County : 4/13/18 – 4/16/18

1/49 Todd Harmon Simple domestic assault, vandalism

2/49 Alice Young Failure to appear

3/49 Alicia Long Aggravated assault

4/49 Angela Kidd Public intoxication, contraband in penal institution



5/49 Anna Parker Schedule II & VI drug violations

6/49 Antonio Shepard Violation of probation

7/49 Ashton McGowan Theft under $500

8/49 Averyion Cook Disorderly conduct, evading arrest



9/49 Bethany Johnson Shoplifting-theft of property, contraband in penal institution, criminal trespass

10/49 Bobby Boyd Disorderly conduct

11/49 Brittany Young Schedule II drug violations, simple possession/casual exchange, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

12/49 Bryan Pearson Violation of probation, theft under $999



13/49 Caleb Brown Failure to appear

14/49 Carlos Hunt Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license

15/49 Casey Oliver Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, DUI

16/49 Charles Barnett Failure to appear



17/49 Chasity Finch Shoplifting

18/49 Christian Paulette Failure to appear

19/49 Courtney Norment Driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to comply

20/49 Cynthia Shelby Violation of community corrections



21/49 Danielle Taylor Failure to appear, driving while unlicensed

22/49 David Boyd Schedule II drug violations, failure to appear, contraband in penal institution, simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license

23/49 Dedrick Gooch Failure to appear

24/49 Desmond Blue Aggravated burglary, theft over $1,000



25/49 Isaac Brooks Shoplifting-theft of property, unlawful drug paphernalia

26/49 Jacqueline Edwards Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license

27/49 Jennifer Cupples Shoplifting

28/49 Jimmy Franks Aggravated assault



29/49 Joey Hicks DUI

30/49 John Williams Driving on revoked/suspended license

31/49 Jonathan Creasy DUI, reckless driving

32/49 Jonathan Sweat Schedule I & IV drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia



33/49 Joseph Haynes Failure to appear, violation of probation

34/49 Joshua Kirk DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of implied consent law

35/49 Katlin Dahl Legend drugs-posses without prescription, handgun possession prohibited

36/49 Larry Prince Driving on revoked/suspended license



37/49 Marsha Gibbs Shoplifting-theft of property

38/49 Michael Estes Possession of methamphetamine, schedule IV drug violations

39/49 Michael Smith Public intoxication

40/49 Michael Woodruff Shoplifting-theft of property



41/49 Nicholas -Wolfe Simple domestic assault

42/49 Quartez Morgan Failure to appear, violation of probation

43/49 Ronnie Hines Leaving the scene of accident

44/49 Shawn Beevers Simple domestic assault



45/49 Shawn Hudson Violation of community corrections

46/49 Thomas Mills Violation of probation

47/49 Travious Love Schedule IV & VI drug violations

48/49 Tyler Johnson Shoplifting-theft of property



49/49 Tyrece Johnson Failure to comply



































































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 4/13/18 and 7 a.m. on 4/16/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.