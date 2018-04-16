Stephen Demetris Milligan

Stephen Demetris Milligan, 49, of Dyersburg, TN, passed away on Sunday, April 15, 2018 at Tennova Healthcare Dyersburg Regional.

He was born on September 20, 1968, in Dyersburg, TN. Stephen was a factory employee for Sara Lee.

Services will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 18, 2018 in the chapel of Dyersburg Funeral Home with the Rev. Carmon Dennison officiating.

The family will receive visitors from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, 2018 at Dyersburg Funeral Home.

Survivors include his two daughters, Mary Margaret Milligan and Madison Rayne Milligan Harrell, both of Dyersburg; a son, Willie Hopper of Dyersburg; his mother, Fay Milligan of Dyersburg; a sister, Janice Dronet of Dyersburg; four brothers, James Edward Milligan, Clarence Allen Milligan and Johnny Milligan, all of Dyersburg and Brian Milligan of Indianapolis, IN; and a grandchild, Kaspin Barker.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Margaret Milligan Warren.

Condolences may be left at: www.dyersburgfuneralhome.net (Arrangements by Dyersburg Funeral Home, 420 Hwy 51 Bypass West, Dyersburg, TN 38024, 731-285-3021)