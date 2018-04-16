TV shows rescheduled for Tuesday gubernatorial debate in Jackson





JACKSON, Tenn. — The Rural Tennessee Gubernatorial Forum will take place at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 17, at Lane College.

WBBJ-TV will air a live broadcast of the debate from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday on WBBJ ABC and CBS 7.

Roseanne and ALEX, Inc. will be rescheduled for 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

NCIS will be rescheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday.

Keli McAlister will moderate the discussion.

The forum will focus on rural issues in Tennessee and how state policies — including education, workforce development, economic development and health care — affect these areas.