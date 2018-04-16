Two tourism grants totaling more than $105,000 announced for area

JACKSON, Tenn.–Crockett and Madison Counties are receiving two tourism enhancement grants totaling more than $105,000.

$35,000 for both the town of Alamo and Tennessee Safari Park for wayfinding signage, a welcome sign, minor landscaping, and ADA compliant hand railing. $50,000 to the city of Jackson for modernizing the Southern Legends of Music Museum at the Carnegie Center for Arts and History. The announcement was made by State Senator Ed Jackson, who represents District 27, which includes Madison and Crockett counties.

The grants are from from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and the Department of Tourism .