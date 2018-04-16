TWRA crew searches for alligator in Haywood County





HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — Another alligator has been found in West Tennessee.

The alligator was spotted in Haywood County after reported sightings from a local family.

The Haywood County game warden says he has seen the alligator as well and has even taken a picture of it.

A Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency crew searched for the alligator throughout the day Monday.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News spoke with a resident who has seen the alligator.

“We see something on the bank, and we got out of the truck and got closer and it went in the water, and we said ‘that’s an alligator,'” James Greer said.

The Memphis Zoo helped assist the TWRA in the search for the alligator.