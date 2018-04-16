UPDATE: Police ID victim, seek 2 men in Jackson gas station shooting

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police have released the identity of a man killed in a Sunday night shooting and have shared photos of two men sought in connection with the shooting.

Police responded to a shooting around 9:45 pm. Sunday at the Marathon gas station located in the 2000 block of North Highland Avenue, according to a release from the Jackson Police Department.

Officers found Kevin Minter, 26, of Jackson on the ground near the gas pumps where he had died from a gunshot wound, according to the release.

Police say that, based on their preliminary investigation, the victim and suspects arranged to meet at the gas station where there was a confrontation and Minter was fatally shot, according to the release.

The suspects left the scene in a white four-door Nissan.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Jackson police at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).