4th suspect charged in deadly shooting of Bolivar HS student

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — Another suspect is arrested in connection with a homicide at a Bolivar restaurant.

Taylor Robinson, 18, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of an employee at El Ranchito on March 20.

Michael Ruiz, 19, was working in the restaurant when he was shot during an attempted robbery, according to police.

Court documents say Taylor was implicated in the homicide by another suspect who is also charged in Ruiz’s death.

Arrest documents show Robinson was arrested at Bolivar Central High School, where Ruiz was a student.

John Gray, Lavonte Douglas and Javone Blakemore are also charged in connection with Ruiz’s death.

Arrest records show Robinson is scheduled to appear in court on May 10.