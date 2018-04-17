Boys and Girls Club of Jackson host annual Steak and Burger Dinner

JACKSON, Tenn.–An annual fundraiser brings out kids and adults alike to enjoy dinner together, with a twist.

It was the Boys and Girls Club of Jackson’s annual Steak and Burger Dinner held at Englewood Baptist Church in north Jackson where the kids ate steak and adults ate burgers.

People from various professions including police, doctors and lawyers were honored and sat and talked with club members attending.

Organizers said the Steak and Burger Dinner is a fun way for area kids to enjoy a great meal with adult mentors who can have a positive influence in their lives.