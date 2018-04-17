Families and friends gather to remember young man shot and killed at Jackson gas station

JACKSON, Tenn.–Families and friends gathered Tuesday night at a local gas station to remember a young man who was shot and killed.

More than 40 people held candles at the Marathon gas station in North Jackson to remember Kevin Minter.

They also brought teddy bears and released balloons. Jackson Police say Minter was killed in a shooting Sunday night at the gas station on North Highland.

Minter’s cousin says the family is devastated and he left many loved ones behind.

“It’s just really a tragedy because my cousin was a very good man. All he cared about is supporting his child. He has one 4-year-old daughter. All he cared about was taking care of her and going to work. That’s all. He cared for her. He was just at the wrong place at the wrong time, ” said Shea Miller, Minter’s cousin.

The shooting is still under investigation.