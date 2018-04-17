Kentucky man faces rape charges in connection with 2 Chester Co. teens

PADUCAH, Ky. — A Kentucky man faces several felony charges in connection with two female teenagers who had been reported missing from Chester County.

Joshua Meyer, 29, of Paducah is charged with rape, sodomy and unlawful transaction with a minor in connection with two teenagers reported missing April 3 from Henderson, according to court documents from McCracken County Circuit Court in Kentucky.

The two missing teenagers were located April 7 when they approached a home in Paducah, according to the report. They said they were missing, needed help and had been sexually assaulted.

“Had no idea that they were being taken advantage of and being held captive,” Movita Morris, a Paducah resident, said. “Of course if I knew I would have done something.”

The teenagers told investigators Meyer had picked them up in Henderson and drove them to his residence in Paducah where over the course of four days he repeatedly sexually assaulted them, according to court documents.

They also told investigators Meyer tied them up and forced them to cut their hair.

The teenagers told investigators they escaped when Meyer left for work.

Meyer was arrested April 10 and later told investigators he had picked up the teenagers and brought them to Paducah, according to court documents.

Court documents say Meyer told investigators he had sex with both of the teens and allowed them to drink alcohol and smoke marijuana.

Paducah police said Meyer told investigators he met one of the girls on social media more than a year ago.

Meyer was booked on a $100,000 bond. His case was bound over to the grand jury, and he is due back in court at 8:30 a.m. May 17.