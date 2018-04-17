Man charged with murder in Haywood Co. homicide appears in court

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — A man charged with first-degree murder appeared Tuesday in General Sessions Court.

Darell Davis, 29, of Brighton was in court for a preliminary hearing to face charges including first-degree murder and aggravated robbery.

However, Tuesday’s proceedings were reset because a witness in the case had not been served a subpoena.

Davis is charged in the December 2017 death of Tyion Taylor of Jackson.

Investigators say Taylor was found in his car on Highway 70 in Stanton with multiple gunshot wounds.

Davis is being held at the Haywood County Jail. He is set to return to court May 15.