Metal detector to add new layer of security at Madison Co. Courthouse

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Courthouse will soon have increased security.

“It’s just a precautionary more than anything else,” Madison County Budget Chairman Doug Stephenson said.

Monday night, Madison County commissioners approved new security measures to be installed at the Madison County Courthouse. The new X-ray machine will go at the north entrance of the building.

“We already put numerous cameras down there, but I think this is just another effort to strengthen it up,” Stephenson said.

The money for the new machine is coming out of the capital budget.

Commissioners also discussed moving some departments in and out of the building.

While the new X-ray machine is set to go in at the north entrance of the courthouse, both the east and the west entrances could be closed to continue increasing security.

Tim Cox has lived in Jackson since 1972 and says he feels safe.

“I think when you’re going to the courthouse or federal buildings, things of this nature, jails, we need security,” Cox said.

Commissioner Stephenson said the new machine should be here within a couple weeks.