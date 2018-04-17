Mugshots : Madison County : 4/16/18 – 4/17/18 April 17, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/9Phillip Askew Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 2/9Marcus Moore Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/9Maggie Autry Shoplifting-theft of property, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 4/9James Sheppard Theft under $500 Show Caption Hide Caption 5/9Floyd Eckford Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 6/9Moshe Laor Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 7/9Rhonda Loggin Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 8/9Richard Butler Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 9/9Tiki Hobson Harassment Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 4/16/18 and 7 a.m. on 4/17/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore