Pest control experts discuss how to protect your home

JACKSON, Tenn. — With the warmer months, you may need to check for unwanted pests around your property.

“As soon as the weather gets warm especially be on the lookout, ’cause that’s when we’ll see a lot of activity more so than other times of the year,” Mack Pest Control assistant manager Russ McKelvey said.

Whether it’s spiders, wasps or termites, there are few tricks he says you can do to protect your home from them.

“So as far as dealing with general pests, one of the first things you can always start with is sanitation,” said McKelvey. “Having a clean home, that doesn’t guarantee that you’re not going to have pests, but certainly you can remove any excess trash, leaves, debris.”

Marty Dyer of Golden Circle Exterminators agrees that protecting your property is as important as spending money on general maintenance.

“The problem is that they’re kind of ‘out of sight, out of mind’ so to speak,” Dyer said. “People just don’t think about them. They’ll come out in your kitchen, in your bathroom, water sources, food sources that they have.”

He says termites are usually the biggest pest problem during the warmer months.

“The termites are the ones that can cost real money as far as damage to the home,” Dyer said. “Anytime you see those starting to build, get those knocked down.”

So if you aren’t sure what to look out for, just call your local pest professionals.

“If you see something that’s questionable, a free inspection from a professional is always the best way to go,” McKelvey said.

Dyer also says landscaping projects that include mulch can harbor termites. He suggests keeping firewood and mulch six feet away from homes to help prevent additional termite problems.