Police: Juvenile faces two counts of attempted murder following shooting

DYERSBURG, Tenn.–A Dyersburg juvenile is facing two-counts of attempted murder charges after a shooting early Saturday morning.

Police say a 23-year-old victim was being treated for multiple gunshot wounds at a Dyersburg hospital, but was later taken to Regional One in Memphis and is listed in stable condition. The victim told police he was shot at a home on the 1200 block of Southern Avenue in Dyersburg.

Police identified the alleged shooter as a 15-year-old who left the scene after the shooting. Investigators said they also found another man grazed by a bullet, but he did not seek medical treatment.

The 15-year-old is being held pending a hearing in Dyer County Juvenile Court.