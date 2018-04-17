Rural Tennessee Gubernatorial Forum features four contenders

JACKSON, Tenn — The Rural Tennessee Gubernatorial Forum was held in the Hub City, Tuesday night.

Although there are several candidates running for governor, residents from across the state had an opportunity to hear from four contenders in the governor’s race. The candidates addressed problems and issues voters in rural Tennessee experience everyday.

The stage was set as Republicans Randy Boyd and Bill Lee and Democrats Karl Dean and Craig Fitzhugh addressed issues facing rural Tennessee. The forum focused on several issues such as workforce development, and how candidates plan to assist low income students in their training and education after high school.

All four contenders discussed their top priorities for the state of Tennessee, with all four agreeing on health care, more jobs, education and safety being at the top of their list.

After more than a hour worth of questions ranging from rural broadband, to the Megasite, and the ongoing opioid crisis each candidate provided their plans on how they will address all those challenges as governor.

Along with Tuesday night’s four contenders, there are seven other candidates on the ballot in the November election.

The event was held on the campus of Lane College with several guests from cities and counties across the area.