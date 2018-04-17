Sunny And Warm Today!

Weather Update:

It’s certainly been a cold start to the day with temps in the middle to lower 30s. Some areas likely saw frost as well with dew point temps around freezing. Today we’ll see plenty of sunshine, a warm front will lift north this morning as a upper level ridge builds into the Tennessee valley in response to a fast moving shortwave within the northern stream jet through Wednesday. that wave will eventually push a cold front our direction later on Wednesday, until then we’ll stay on the warm side with high temps in the lower to middle 70s. Enjoy the warmth!

