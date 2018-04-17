Warm and Windy Tonight

Weather Update – 6:30 p.m. – Tuesday

After starting out in the lower to middle 30s this morning, temperatures have sky rocketed into the middle and upper 70s. By the end of the day, it’s entirely possible that we’ll have seen some areas reach high temperatures in the lower 80s! The warm weather – once again – has to be short-lived however, as a cold front will move through tomorrow evening giving us a chance for temperatures in the 30s again later this week.

TONIGHT

It’ll continue to be windy throughout the evening and mostly clear though scattered clouds will move in after midnight tonight. The wind and partly cloudy skies should lead to temperatures only dropping to the middle and upper 50s by sunrise on Wednesday morning – roughly 25°F warmer than it was this morning!

It’ll be another warm and windy day tomorrow, but with partly to mostly cloudy skies instead of the full sunshine we enjoyed today. Temperatures will warm up to the middle and upper 70s again later in the afternoon when there’s a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm. A cold front will move through the area, and although most of West Tennessee won’t see much if any rain at all, we’ll continue to monitor the frontal passage throughout the day.

