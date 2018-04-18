10th annual golf tournament benefits Meals on Wheels program

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Local residents took to the golf course Wednesday for a good cause.

The Southwest Human Resource Agency hosted its 10th annual golf tournament that benefits the Meals on Wheels program.

A total of 26 teams signed up for the event held at the Chickasaw Golf Course.

The Meals on Wheels program served over 200,000 meals last year to the elderly and disabled across West Tennessee.

“We serve 11 counties in West Tennessee, and certainly we’ve got a lot of folks from all over the counties that are recipients of the program,” Mike Smith said. “And so we’re excited that we’ve got a good day and people are willing to come out.”

Organizers say they have many seniors still on a waiting list due to a lack of funding.