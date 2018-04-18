5 charged with drug possession in Weakley County

1/5 Robert Thomas

2/5 Lindsey Ricketts

3/5 Solomon Clay

4/5 Wesley Wilson Jr.



5/5 Lacy Wilson









WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — Five people are facing drug charges in Weakley County this week.

The Weakley County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a man was arrested Sunday after drugs were found during his arrest.

According to a news release, 45-year-old Robert Tremain “Tweety” Thomas was arrested on a warrant from juvenile court for a charge of contempt of court and for driving on a suspended or revoked license. During Thomas’ arrest, about 21 grams of crystal methamphetamine and assorted pills were recovered.

The release says the street value of the methamphetamine is estimated at $2,100.

Thomas was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to resell, possession of hydrocodone with intent to resell, possession of Schedule IV narcotics, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also charged with introduction of narcotics into a penal facility after drugs were found in Thomas’ sock at the Weakley County Detention Center, according to the release.

Two people were arrested Tuesday after investigators with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office searched a home near Latham.

According to a news release, investigators found two bags containing about 11 grams of methamphetamine in a bedroom of the Wilkinson Road home.

The release says a semi-automatic handgun, digital scales and more than $1,500 in cash were found in the bedroom as well.

Solomon Dewayne Clay, 36, of Martin, and 31-year-old Lindsey Ricketts, of Wilkinson Road are charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to resell, possession of drug paraphernalia and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The release says Ricketts had previously been released from custody on bond on another charge of possession of methamphetamine pending in Weakley County Circuit Court.

Two more people were also arrested in Weakley County Tuesday in an unrelated incident.

According to a news release, Weakley County Sheriff’s Office investigators responded to a home near Dresden to conduct a welfare check on children in a Barnett Road home.

The release says the children were not home when investigators arrived, but deputies spoke to 58-year-old Wesley Jay “Egg Man” Wilson Jr. and 36-year-old Lacy Nichole Wilson. Investigators found about four ounces of crystal methamphetamine, multiple bags of marijuana, flat pink items described as marijuana cookies and a bag of an unknown brown substance inside the residence.

The release says digital scales, five guns and $1,100 in cash was also found at the home.

The street value of the methamphetamine is estimated at about $11,000.

Wesley Wilson and Lacy Wilson are out of custody on $10,000 bond each.