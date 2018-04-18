Alexis Keturah Anderson

Funeral services for Alexis Keturah Anderson, age 23, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Saturday, April 21, 2018 at 12:00 PM at Wortham Baptist Church in Alamo, TN. Burial will follow in the church cemetery in Bells, TN. Miss Anderson died Saturday, April 14, 2018 at St. Thomas Hospital West in Nashville, TN.

Visitation will begin Friday morning from 9:00 am until 7:00 pm at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Miss Anderson will lie in state Saturday morning at Wortham Baptist Church in Alamo, TN from 11:00 am until time of service.

For more information, please contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.