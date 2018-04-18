Brian Keith McAlpin

Brian Keith McAlpin, age 59, died on Saturday, April 14, 2018 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital.

A native of Ada, OK he was born on December 6, 1958, the son of Barbara Nell Willis McAlpin and the late Wayne B. McAlpin. He was employed with Jimmy Meeks Electric as an electrician.

He is survived by his mother, Barbara McAlpin of Pinson, TN; daughters, Erica Faye Pruitt of Medina and Madison Elizabeth McAlpin of Jackson, TN; sister, Dawn Davis and husband James of Jackson, TN; brothers, Gary McAlpin of Jackson, Kenneth McAlpin fo Henderson, TN and Jimmy McAlpin of Charlotte, NC and a grandchild, Jaxson Pruitt.

SERVICE: A memorial service will be held at 3:30 PM Monday, April 23, 2018 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors with Jay Hutchens officiating.

The family will be receiving friends on Monday,April 23, 2018 from 2:30 PM until 3:30 PM prior to the service.