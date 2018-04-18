Cecil W. Akin, Jr

Mr. Akin worked in Banking for over 30 years including the former Selmer Bank and Trust. He served as Mayor of Ramer, TN and worked in Sales at Helig Meyers in Corinth, MS prior to retiring. After retirement, he was a Bus Driver with the McNairy County Board of Education. Cecil was one of the founding members of Unity Baptist Church in Ramer. He loved horses and watching sports on television. He was a devoted husband, father, brother, and grandfather. Cecil departed this life on April 15, 2018 in Jackson, TN at the age of 81 Years, 6 Months, 3 Days.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Rhita L. Akin of Jackson, TN; two sons, Scott Akin and wife Keri of Jackson, TN, Greg Akin of Collierville, TN; six grandchildren, Casey Akin and wife Karlee, Zach Akin and wife Ashley, Josh Akin, Tyler Akin, Brandon Reynolds and wife Hannah, Brien Reynolds; four great grandchildren, Felicity June Akin, Bentley Reynolds, Chance Reynolds, Tripp Akin; two sisters, Elizabeth Masonholder of Monticello, AR, Sarah Garate of Monticello, AR; a brother, George Akin and wife Pat of Monticello, AR; a host of extended family and friends.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Akin, Jr. was preceded in death by a son, Chris Akin.

April 21, 2018 at 1:00 PM at Unity Baptist Church in Ramer, Tennessee, with Bro. Tommy Wilder officiating. Burial will follow at Falcon Cemetery in Selmer, Tennessee.